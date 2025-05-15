New Delhi [India], May 15 (ANI): With less than a month to go until the one-off Test at Lord's between South Africa and Australia, the International Cricket Council (ICC) has unveiled a massive prize money pool for the 2023-25 edition of the ICC World Test Championship.

The total prize pool for the WTC 2023-25 Final stands at $5.76 million USD, more than double that of the previous two editions, as per ICC.

ICC Chairman Jay Shah said, "It's exciting to announce that the winner of the WTC 25 Final between South Africa and Australia will earn $3.6M, with the runner-up to receive $2.1M. The increase in prize money exhibits our efforts to prioritize Test cricket and build on momentum from previous WTC cycles."

The champions will walk away with USD $3.6 million, a significant jump from the USD $1.6 million awarded in both 2021 and 2023 while the runners-up will earn USD $2.16 million, up from USD $800,000.

To mark the 30-day countdown to the Ultimate Test, the ICC also released a promotional video building excitement for the clash, featuring South Africa captain Temba Bavuma, ace pacer Kagiso Rabada, Proteas star Aiden Markram, Australia talisman Steve Smith and the swashbuckling Travis Head along with former greats Shaun Pollock, Dayle Steyn, Matthew Hayden, Mel Jones, Nasser Hussain, Shoaib Akhtar and Ravi Shastri.

South Africa topped the WTC25 standings and became the first team to secure a spot in the final at Lord's, courtesy of series victories over Pakistan, West Indies, Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka, along with a drawn home series against India.

Australia booked their place in the final with a 3-1 triumph over India in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Their strong campaign also included a 3-0 sweep of Pakistan at home and away series wins against New Zealand and Sri Lanka.

Speaking on the announcement, ICC Chair Jay Shah said, as quoted by ICC: "We have witnessed a very interesting third cycle of the ICC World Test Championship, where the finalists were decided only towards the end of the competition."

"The championship has showcased remarkable performances from players of different teams, culminating in a final between these two exceptional squads - a true celebration of cricket."

"I am sure spectators at Lord's, along with fans tuning in from all over the world, will be treated to some top-class cricket in this revered format when Australia and South Africa take the field less than a month from now."

"On behalf of the ICC, I extend best wishes to the players of both teams in their preparations for the prestigious match," he concluded.

Both captains have their sights set on glory at Lord's, with South Africa chasing an elusive ICC title, while Australia aim to make history as the tournament's first two-time champions.

South African captain Temba Bavuma said: "We are really pleased to have made the World Test Championship Final, which is a good opportunity for us to win an ICC title.

"Everyone understands the importance of Test cricket, and the World Test Championship lends context to this vital format of the game. Lord's is a fitting venue for this mega fixture, and all of us will be out there trying to give our best against Australia."

"The anticipation is increasing with less than one month to go, and I am sure fans around the world would be following the fortunes of both teams come 11 June."

Australian captain Pat Cummins said: "We are enormously proud to have the opportunity to defend the World Test Championship, especially at Lord's. It is a testament to all those involved across the past two years who have worked incredibly hard to reach the final, which is a great honour for all of us.

"We very much look forward to getting together again in England in just a few weeks' time and the challenge South Africa will present at the home of cricket," he concluded. (ANI)

