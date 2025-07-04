Silverstone, Jul 4 (AP) Red Bull team principal Christian Horner has said Max Verstappen intends to stay with the team for next year despite speculation about a move to Mercedes which would shake up Formula 1.

Verstappen has repeatedly declined to say he's committed to Red Bull for 2026 following a suggestion last week from Mercedes' George that his team spoke with Verstappen. Russell doesn't have a contract for 2026.

The four-time world champion has a contract through 2028 at Red Bull but there have been indications that a performance-related clause could allow him to exit earlier. The exact details are not public.

“The contracts between the drivers and the teams are always going to remain confidential. With any driver's contract there is an element of a performance mechanism, and of course that exists within Max's contract,” Horner said on Friday at the British Grand Prix.

“His intention is that he will be there and driving for us in 2026. It's inevitable that he's of huge interest to any other other team in the pit lane.”

Horner suggested Russell “probably triggered all this speculation” to strengthen his hand in talks with Mercedes. “I think the most important thing is the clarity that exists between Max and the team and that's very clear,” Horner added.

Horner also said of Verstappen: “He's made it quite clear that he would like to finish his career in a Red Bull car from start to finish. I think that's quite special and unique for him.”

Russell said on Thursday he believed there was an “exceptionally low” chance he'd have to leave Mercedes for 2026.

Horner added that Yuki Tsunoda will get the rest of 2025 to show he deserves to keep a seat at Red Bull, but signaled he'd consider a range of options inside and outside the wider Red Bull organization, including Liam Lawson and his rookie Racing Bulls teammate Isack Hadjar.

Tsunoda was promoted to Verstappen's teammate in March after Lawson struggled in the first two races.

“Yuki has got until the end of the season to demonstrate that he's the guy to remain in the car,” Horner said. “We have Isack also doing a good job and Liam finding his form as well. So within the Red Bull pool we have talent. Of course, you're also open to what is outside of that. We want to field the best lineup that we can for next year. We've gone outside of that pool in recent years. If we feel the necessity to do so, we wouldn't be afraid to do so again." (AP) AM

