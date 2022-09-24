London [UK], September 24 (ANI): Renuka Singh's four wickets, Rajeshwari Gayakwad's two-wicket haul and an all-round effort from Women in Blue helped India give Jhulan Goswami a series-winning farewell as they bundled out hosts for 153 in the third ODI against England at Lord's ground on Saturday.

The highlight of the match was when Jhulan Goswami received a guard of honour from the players as she walked out to bat final time in international cricket. Jhulan bagged two wickets in her last outing. She ended her career on 355 international wickets.

Chasing a target of 170, England got off to a fine start as their openers Tammy Beaumont and Emma Lamb gathered 27 runs without losing a wicket under seven overs of the innings.

However, the duo's opening partnership of 27 runs came to an end as Lamb fell prey to Renuka Singh's delivery after scoring 21 runs in 29 balls.

Sophia Dunkley then came out to bat. Beaumont tried to play big shots to ease some pressure from the hosts. Renuka was brought back into the attack and she proved her captain's decision of handing her the ball right as she dismissed opener Beaumont, leaving England at 34 for two.

In the 11th over of the innings, Jhulan Goswami proved that she is not going out without putting up a fight; she picked the wicket of Alice Capsey and left England tottering at 39/3. With this Jhulan picked her 354th International wicket, in her final match for India.

At the time in the match, Renuka was all over England, picking three wickets inside her 6 overs. Renuka struck against in the match as she sent packing Sophia Dunkley, who scored 7 runs in 12 deliveries.

After hitting two back-to-back fours in Rajeshwari Gayakwad's over Danielle Wyatt departed scoring 8 runs in four deliveries. The right-handed batter Sophie Ecclestone then came out to bat. Gayakwad stuck again sending Ecclestone back to the pavilion without scoring a run. Freya Kemp then came out to bat, but the latter could not stand long on the crease for more than 10 balls as she departed after scoring five runs on Deepti Sharma's delivery. At that point of the match, England's score read 66/7.

Charlotte Dean then held the fort from front and played some big shots while gathering single runs to ease some pressure from her team. In the 23rd over Gayakwad delivered a stunning spell without conceding a single run.

Amy Jones and Dean found a much-needed partnership as they took England past the 100-run mark. Renuka gave her team a much-needed wicket dismissing Jones on 28 runs. Jones tried to pull a boundary shot but handed Harleen Deol an easy catch on forward-diving deep mid-wicket.

Kate Cross then came out to bat. Jhulan struck, in the final over of her International career bowled out Kate Cross. Cross went back into the hut after scoring 10 runs in 15 balls leaving England struggling at 118-9. Jhulan ended her final over with a wicket, without conceding a run.

Dean however was not in the mood to give up easily as she smashed Indian bowlers all around the ground while pulling singles at regular intervals. In the 44th over Deepti saw Dean out of her non-striker end crease and knocked the bails off to seal the ODI series 3-0 against England and gave Jhulan a winning farewell.

Earlier, put to bat first, India got off to a bad start as they suffered huge blows under 10 overs. England pacer Kate Cross gave a brilliant breakthrough to her team as she dismissed Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia and Harmanpreet Kaur in quick succession.

After skipper Harmanpreet's dismissal, Mandhana held the fort for India and tried to anchor the innings while getting little support from other batters.

India was 29 for 4 and under huge pressure when Smriti Mandhana showed her class again and completed a terrific half-century in 77 balls. However, her terrific innings came to an end as she failed to read a Cross delivery which resulted in a pure bowled out, leaving India tottering at 87 for 5.

Deepti Sharma then kept the momentum going for the 'Women in Blue' while taking singles. In the 26th over of the innings, India's score went beyond the 100-runs mark.

In the 29th over of the innings, Dayalan Hemalatha was sent back to the pavilion after scoring two runs in 17 balls. The right-handed batter Pooja Vastrakar then came out to bat on the crease.

While playing a gritty knock Deepti also brought up her half-century in 78 balls in the 38th over of the match.

Charlotte Dean gave India another blow as she dismissed Vastrakar and sent her back to the pavilion after scoring 22 runs.

India stalwart Jhulan Goswami then came to bat on the crease in her career's last international outing. Jhulan received a Guard of Honour from both teams while she came out to bat at Lord's ground. However, Freya Kemp ended Jhulan's stint as she bowled her out. Jhulan fell to a first-ball duck in her last ODI.

Renuka Singh then came out to bat. Sophie Ecclestone gave India the last blow by bundling out the Women in Blue. Deepti played till the end to propel India to put 169 onboard against England in the third ODI of three-match series.

Brief score: India 169 (Smriti Mandhana 50, Deepti Sharma 68*; Kate Cross 4-26) vs England 153 (Charlie Dean 47, Amy Jones 28; Renuka Singh 4-29). (ANI)

