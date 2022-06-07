Bengaluru, Jun 7 (PTI) Ridhima Dilawari and Neha Tripathi will test the gains they have made from their recent starts in Europe and elsewhere as they tee up in the first round of the 7th leg of the Women's Pro Golf Tour at Prestige Golfshire here on Wednesday.

The WPG Tour, which resumes after a two-month break, will see 30 players vying for the Rs 10 lakh purse.

Many of the regular stars, such as Tvesa Malik, Vani Kapoor, Diksha Dagar and Amandeep Drall are currently in Europe for various events.

However, Ridhima Dilawari is in the field as is Neha Tripathi, who in spite of her indifferent form has shown occasional flashes of brilliance.

The promising Jahanvi Bakshi and Pranavi Urs, who have won multiple times on the Tour, are also in the fray. Also looking for another win will be Seher Atwal.

Many other golfers have also had a taste of international competition like Durga Nittur, Astha Madan, Suchitra Ramesh and Siddhi Kapoor. They will all get a chance to vie for honours.

The field includes six amateurs also.

