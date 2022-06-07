The third and final game of the underway three-match one day international (ODI) series between Zimbabwe (ZIM) and Afghanistan (AFG) will be played on 9 June 2022 (Thursday) at the same venue as that of the previous two matches, Harare Sports Club, Zimbabwe. The match is programmed to begin at 12:45 PM IST. Meanwhile, fans searching for Dream11 Team Prediction for ZIM vs AFG 3rd ODI encounter can scroll down below for all the tips and suggestions on compiling the fantasy playing XI. ZIM vs AFG: Afghanistan Go Above India in Cricket World Cup Super League Standings With Win in 1st ODI.

Afghanistan have already claimed the series 2-0 after winning the second ODI match by 8 wickets and 33 balls remaining on Monday. After the fall of the first wicket, while chasing an average total of 229 in 50 overs, Ibrahim Zadran and Rahmat Shah's partnership at the top led their side home. Ibrahim Zadran's remarkable maiden hundred in international cricket attracted attention and got him his first player of the match award. Earlier, Zimbabwe batters; Innocent Kaia and Ryan Burl both made half-centuries to aid their side to reach a competent total but the hosts seemed 50 to 70 runs short in the end and lost the chance of staying in competition for winning the home series.

ZIM vs AFG, Dream11 Team Prediction: Wicket-keepers - Rahmanullah Gurbaz (AFG) can be taken as our wicket-keeper

ZIM vs AFG, Dream11 Team Prediction: Batters - Rahmat Shah (AFG), Ibrahim Zadran (AFG), Hashmatullah Shahidi (AFG), Craig Ervine (ZIM) are our batters of Dream11 Fantasy team

ZIM vs AFG, Dream11 Team Prediction: All-Rounders – Wesley Madhevere (ZIM), Sikandar Raza (ZIM), Mohammad Nabi (AFG) could be our all-rounders

ZIM vs AFG, Dream11 Team Prediction: Bowlers – Rashid Khan (AFG), Tendai Chatara (ZIM), Blessing Muzarabani (ZIM) could form the bowling attack

ZIM vs AFG, Dream11 Team Prediction: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (AFG), Rahmat Shah (AFG), Ibrahim Zadran (AFG), Hashmatullah Shahidi (AFG), Craig Ervine (ZIM), Wesley Madhevere (ZIM), Sikandar Raza (ZIM), Mohammad Nabi (AFG), Rashid Khan (AFG), Tendai Chatara (ZIM), Blessing Muzarabani (ZIM).

Rahmat Shah (AFG) could be named as the captain of your ZIM vs AFG Dream11 Fantasy Team, while Mohammad Nabi (AFG) could be selected as the Vice-captain.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 07, 2022 07:27 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).