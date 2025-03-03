New Delhi, Mar 3 (PTI) Indian cricket team's swashbuckling batter-keeper, who returned to action after surviving a horrific car accident in December 2022, has been nominated for the prestigious Laureus World Sports Award 2025 in the comeback of the year category.

The awards ceremony will take place in Madrid on April 21.

Pant suffered the near-fatal car accident on December 30, 2022 while driving from Delhi to his hometown Roorkee.

After undergoing initial treatment at a hospital in Dehradun, Pant was airlifted to Mumbai where he was under the care of the BCCI's specialist consultant.

Once the surgeries to reconstruct all three ligaments in his right knee were performed, Pant did his rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru.

The 27-year-old made a remarkable recovery and returned to action for his then IPL franchise Delhi Capitals against Punjab Kings last year in Mullanpur.

Pant then made a triumphant return to Test cricket, scoring a century against Bangladesh in his first game in the format since his car accident. His performance helped India secure a 280-run victory.

