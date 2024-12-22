Melbourne, Dec 22 (PTI) India skipper Rohit Sharma got hit on the left knee during the training session at the MCG here on Sunday but the seriousness of the injury isn't still known.

The Indian team had a full-fledged session here and the skipper got hit on the knee towards the end of his batting stint by a throwdown delivery from support staff Dayanand Garani.

Rohit was in pain and was seen applying ice pack on his left knee.

Later pacer Akash Deep said that the skipper is "doing fine".

The Indian team will not train on Monday so the skipper might get time to recover.

Meanwhile, the Indian team wasn't exactly happy with the practice pitches provided for the game.

While the strip at the MCG is expected to offer bounce, the practice pitches didn't offer much carry, which actually won't be of much help in match situation.

Not providing quality practice pitches could well be a move to put Indians in a slight spot of bother.

