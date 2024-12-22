Premier League leaders Liverpool will be looking to secure their first win in three games when they take on Tottenham Hotspur away from home. The Reds have drawn the last two matches which has hindered their title charge. With Arsenal and Chelsea in hot pursuit, Arne Slot knows the importance of getting the winning streak going again. Tottenham Hotspur are 11th and in order to qualify for the Champions League, they need to improve considerably. They had a brilliant win in the league cup against Manchester United in the midweek which should give them a lot of confidence. Tottenham Hotspur versus Liverpool will be telecasted on the Star Sports network and streamed on the Hotstar app from 10:00 PM IST. Premier League 2024–25: Manchester City Crisis Deepens After Another Loss and Arsenal Closes Gap on Liverpool.

Richarlison, Micky van de Ven, Wilson Odobert, and Cristian Romero are the players missing out for Spurs due to injuries. Dominic Solanke will lead the attack with James Maddison in his familiar playmaker role. Yves Bissouma will shield the backline and giving him company in central areas will be Pape Matar Sarr.

Ibrahim Konate’s knee injury rules him out while Conor Bradley is also on the treatment table due to a hamstring issue. Virgil Van Dijk is the key figure in defence for the visitors and he will be supported by Joe Gomez. Alexis Mac Allister and Ryan Gravenberch as the box-to-box midfielder determine the way they play and the duo could be man marked sharply. In Mo Salah, they have possibly the best attacker in the league. Liverpool 2–2 Fulham, Premier League 2024–25: Ten-Man Reds Rescue Draw Against Cottagers.

When is Tottenham Hotspur vs Liverpool, Premier League 2024-25 Football Match? See Date, Time and Venue

Tottenham Hotspur will face Liverpool in the Premier League 2024-25 on Sunday, December 22. The Tottenham Hotspur vs Liverpool match is set to be played at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and it starts at 10:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Tottenham Hotspur vs Liverpool, Premier League 2024-25 Football Match?

Star Sports is the official broadcast partner of the Premier League matches and will broadcast EPL 2024-25 matches in India. The Manchester United vs Bournemouth live telecast will be available on the Star Sports Network channels. For Tottenham Hotspur vs Liverpool online viewing options, read below.

How to Get Live Streaming Online of Tottenham Hotspur vs Liverpool, Premier League 2024-25 Football Match?

Disney+ Hotstar will provide live streaming online of Premier League 2024-25 matches. Fans in India can watch the Tottenham Hotspur vs Liverpool, Premier League 2024-25 match live streaming online on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website. Tottenham Hotspur should make a contest of this tie but expect Liverpool to claim a win.

