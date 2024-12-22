The controversy revolving Australian media and Indian cricketers duringthe Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 seems to have no sign of stopping. Virat Kohli had a fiery run-in with reporters after his arrival in Melbourne after he felt that his kids were being filmed. Later on, Ravindra Jadeja's press conference in Hindi at the Melbourne Cricket Ground drew flak from the Australian media as they expected him to answer some in English as well but he had to leave as the team bus was departing. In another development, an Australian journalist has hit out at Virat Kohli for his fiery exchange with a female journalist from Channel 7 named Nat Yoannidis at the Melbourne airport. Australian Media Reports Heated Exchange Between Virat Kohli and Local Journalist After Star Cricketer Arrived At Melbourne Airport Ahead of IND vs AUS 4th Test 2024.

Named Tony Jones, the Australian journalist slammed Virat Kohli, stating that he 'berated' the female reporter at the airport. "Nat was out there with a cameraman, a Channel 7 reporter was out there with his cameraman and they were doing what we do on a daily basis essentially, and that’s be at the airport to actually get identities, whether they’re politicians, whether they’re sporting identities or whatever," Jones said. 'Disorganised and Hopeless' Controversy Erupts As Australian Media Reacts to Ravindra Jadeja's Hindi Press Conference Days Ahead of IND vs AUS Boxing Day Test (Watch Video).

Australian Journalist Slams Virat Kohli, Calls Him 'Bully'

Tony Jones has labelled Indian cricketer Virat Kohli a “bully”, after an “unsavoury” incident at Melbourne Airport yesterday. 👀 EYEWITNESS 👉 https://t.co/pgqbzIGICy pic.twitter.com/So80PWx2FK — 3AW Melbourne (@3AW693) December 20, 2024

He added, "He took umbrage, he being Virat Kohli, to the fact the cameras were focused on him. Well duh! You’re a batting superstar, you’re a global superstar in the world of cricket, and he takes umbrage to the fact that the attention is focused on him." Virat Kohli, in the video report that had gone viral on social media, was heard saying, "With my kids I need some privacy. You can't film without asking me. The report further added when Virat Kohli was informed that his kids weren't filmed, he even went on to shake the hands of the cameraman. Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024–25: India Boycotts Media Match With Australia Amid Ravindra Jadeja Press Conference Row: Report.

Jones continued, " What really got my back up when I saw the footage was that he turned around to the three blokes, the two cameramen and the reporter from Channel 7, and said you guys are OK, it’s her. Really? Big tough man, Virat. And then he stood over this girl, Nat Yoannidis, who’s about five foot one, five foot two, and just absolutely berated her. You’re nothing but a bully, Virat." Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024–25: India Boycotts Media Match With Australia Amid Ravindra Jadeja Press Conference Row: Report.

Virat Kohli had started the IND vs AUS Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 with his 30th Test century in Perth but has failed to make much of an impact in the next two matches. With the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 levelled 1-1 after the Brisbane Test ended in a draw, he will be raring to bounce back and help India gain a lead in Melbourne.

