New Delhi [India], March 30 (ANI): Former India cricketer-turned-commentator Sanjay Manjrekar feels former Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma is "going through a phase". According to Manjrekar, Rohit has reached a stage where he has to "push himself" every morning and train hard because things are slipping away.

It hasn't been a fairytale start to the 18th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 for the seasoned Indian opener. Rohit, who is going to turn 38 next month, was left in agony by Chennai Super Kings' quick Khaleel Ahmed.

In the pulsating IPL's 'El Clasico' clash, Khaleel cut short Rohit's stay on the crease for a four-ball duck. During MI's second game of the season on Saturday, Rohit fell for 8(4) against the Gujarat Titans.

"Rohit Sharma is clearly going through a phase. He's not the Rohit Sharma of, say, three to four years ago. He's at a stage in his career where he has to push himself every morning - train hard and be at his best - because things are slipping away for him. He's still relying on his natural talent and instincts," Manjrekar said on JioStar.

Rohit's lean patch isn't limited to the cash-rich league. Even in the international circuit, he is suffering from an elongated patch of dry spell with his bat.

His dreadful run in the Test format began with Bangladesh's tour of India in September 2024 and continued until the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Throughout this phase, Rohit's top score stood at 52 as he garnered runs at an average of 10.93.

Even in India's successful run in the Champions Trophy, Rohit consistently provided quick-fire starts but couldn't convert them into the desired big numbers. His sole fifty in the tournament arrived in the final as he blazed his way to 76 against New Zealand, paving the way for India to lift the coveted title.

In the 18th edition of the tournament, MI began their campaign with two defeats on the trot. Rohit has found a new opening partner in South African batter Ryan Rickelton, who has also toiled hard for runs.

Manjrekar believes Rickelton needs time to adjust to the Indian pitches, but overall, he isn't convinced about MI's batting order.

"Ryan Rickelton, being a South African, will take time to adjust to Indian pitches," he said. "Very few South African batters, barring AB de Villiers and Heinrich Klaasen, have truly flourished on Indian pitches. So we'll have to give him time," he said.

"Apart from that, Tilak Varma and Suryakumar Yadav, along with Robin Minz and some of the other players, form the batting lineup. However, to me, it still looks a little unconvincing," he added. (ANI)

