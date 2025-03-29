Mumbai, March 29: Rohit Sharma, the Indian cricketer and one of the most successful captains in Indian Premier League (IPL) history, recently opened up about his 15-year journey with Mumbai Indians (MI). The franchise, which he led to five IPL titles, has been an integral part of his career. While things have changed over the years, Sharma emphasized that his mindset and approach remain the same. India’s Evolution in White-Ball Cricket: Rohit Sharma Reflects on Journey (Watch Video).

"Obviously, since the time I started to now, things, a lot of things have changed obviously because, you know, I used to bat middle order then. Now I'm opening the batting. I was captain then. I'm not the captain now. There were few teammates who I played with and won championship. They are not there. They are in the coaching role now. So the roles have changed. A lot of things have changed but the mindset has not changed," Rohit said in a video posted by Mumbai Indians on their X handle.

Rohit Sharma's Interview

𝐏𝐚𝐫𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐫𝐚. 𝐏𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐬𝐡𝐭𝐡𝐚. 𝐀𝐧𝐮𝐬𝐡𝐚𝐚𝐬𝐚𝐧. 💙 The Hitman talks about how he has been welcomed to the team in the same manner since 15 years in Charcha with Rohit Sharma 🙌 Full interview 👉 https://t.co/0Yihtta7RJ#MumbaiIndians #PlayLikeMumbai pic.twitter.com/9pxwbn8v3L — Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) March 29, 2025

Despite these transitions, Sharma remains committed to the core philosophy of Mumbai Indians--winning.

"What I want to do for this team has not changed, which is to go out there and win games and win trophies. That is what MI is known for. Over the years, we've won games from situations no one ever believed in. That is MI, and that is what Mumbai is known for," he said.

"You know, all these years, we've gone and won trophies, won games from a situation that no one ever believed. That is MI and that is what Mumbai is known for...Those things have never changed," he noted.

"You know that when you reach your room, the day you report, everything will be laid out as it was in 2011. Your kit bag, your suitcase with all the jerseys, and other necessary things. Those things have not changed in the last 15 years that I've been here, and I don't think they ever will, and that should never change. When you arrive, they are always there to greet you with a big smile. That has never changed and is very constant," Rohit added. IPL 2025: Battle of Indian Openers During Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians Clash, A Look at Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill’s Numbers.

Another significant aspect Rohit mentioned was the team environment, particularly the dressing room culture and the sense of belonging that Mumbai Indians instills in its players. Rohit Sharma's leadership has been instrumental in the Mumbai Indians' dominance in the IPL, securing five trophies under his captaincy.

"The way the team room has been shaped, with everyone's name and jersey number, those important phrases as well in the team room, those things have never changed," he noted.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)