Mumbai, March 29: In the past few years, India's approach to white-ball cricket seems to have undergone a major transformation. The results have been remarkable. Over the last three ICC tournaments, India has won 23 out of 24 matches, with their only loss coming in the final of the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup. Captain Rohit Sharma, in a candid conversation posted by Mumbai Indians' official X handle, reflected on the journey that began after India's heartbreaking exit from the 2022 T20 World Cup. IPL 2025: Battle of Indian Openers During Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians Clash, A Look at Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill’s Numbers.

"You know, it started literally way back in 2022 when we played that World Cup in Australia. Although we didn't go on to win the finals, we didn't qualify for the finals, we lost the semis. But thereafter, I think we made a lot of things very clear with the players that this is what we expect from you, and this is how we want you to play," Rohit said.

Rohit Sharma's Interview

𝙈𝙖𝙠𝙞𝙣𝙜 𝙞𝙩 𝙘𝙤𝙪𝙣𝙩 𝙤𝙣 𝙮𝙤𝙪𝙧 𝙛𝙞𝙣𝙖𝙡 𝙨𝙝𝙤𝙩 🏆🇮🇳 The 𝐇𝐈𝐓𝐌𝐀𝐍 reveals the mindset of Team India during their victorious #T20WC campaign in 𝗖𝗵𝗮𝗿𝗰𝗵𝗮 𝘄𝗶𝘁𝗵 𝗥𝗼𝗵𝗶𝘁 𝗦𝗵𝗮𝗿𝗺𝗮 💙 #MumbaiIndians #PlayLikeMumbai pic.twitter.com/JjHYl26yjt — Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) March 29, 2025

"Following their loss to England in the semifinal of the 2022 T20 World Cup, India embarked on a journey of self-assessment. The leadership group, led by Rohit and the team management, sought answers to critical questions. There was a lot of clarity, a lot of conversations with the players. To perform, there needs to be a lot of freedom amongst the group so that they can go and play without any fear," Rohit said.

"Look at what this team has achieved in these three tournaments. After playing the tournaments like that and having been defeated only once--and that too in a final--I know. But imagine if we would have won that as well. To go undefeated in three ICC tournaments is crazy, never heard of. But I will take this. Twenty-three wins in 24 games is unheard of," Rohit said.

Despite the external perception of smooth sailing, the team has had its share of challenges. The ups and downs have been a part of the journey, making their achievements even more special. Rohit Sharma Sweats Out Hard in Nets, Former Mumbai Indians Captain Looks in Great Touch Ahead of GT vs MI IPL 2025 Match (Watch Video).

"Again, when you see these 23 wins in 24 games, it looks very nice from the outside. But the team has gone through a lot of ups and downs. We had some really tough times as well. But that is when you got to celebrate. When you do things like this, you got to celebrate, and you deserve everything that is there," he added.

Rohit also acknowledged the contributions of all those who played a part in this remarkable run. "So, I feel that all the people who played these three tournaments, they deserve respect," he said.

