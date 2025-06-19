Leeds [UK], June 19 (ANI): As India prepares to face England in the high-stakes Test series starting June 20, the shock retirement announcements of stalwarts Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and Ravichandran Ashwin have sparked widespread debate. While fans mourn the end of an era, legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar offered a grounded perspective, emphasising the natural progression of generational shifts in Indian cricket.

Tendulkar, speaking on the development, acknowledged the emotional void left by the trio but maintained that the process of transition is nothing new to Indian cricket.

"We are going through a transitional phase in the Indian team. There are young faces, and some of the senior players are still around to guide them and this churning process will continue for years to come. It has been going on for decades," he said.

Drawing from personal experience, the Master Blaster recalled how similar changes have occurred in the past, when his own generation passed the baton.

"At some stage, the players have to retire, and at some stage, the new faces replace them, and they start their journey. Even when we were playing, be it Sehwag (Virender), Ganguly (Sourav), Dravid (Rahul), Laxman (VVS), myself, Anil Kumble, Yuvraj (Singh), or Dhoni (MS), at some stage, we all retired and the next generation took over," Tendulkar added.

"So, it will continue, this process and I have no doubt that the new generation is talented," he noted.

Tendulkar also expressed confidence in the talent pool available in India, calling for patience and faith in the newcomers.

"As far as skill is concerned, in our country there are so many skilful players. I hope they make the most of the opportunity given to them," he added.

Reflecting on the retirements of Kohli, Rohit, and Ashwin, Sachin was clear-eyed but appreciative.

"So, that process, what you said about Virat and Rohit and I'll add another name to that, Ashwin has also retired. These three retirements, I mean, that will go on. Their contribution will always be appreciated," he noted.

India tour of England will take place from June 20 to August 4, 2025, with matches to be played at Headingley (Leeds), Edgbaston (Birmingham), Lord's (London), Old Trafford (Manchester), and The Oval (London).

A new era beckons for India in the Test format as the modern-day giants gear up for their first assignment without the prized batting bigwigs Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. Shubman Gill, India's youngest Test captain, has taken the baton from Rohit to guide the nation to success and challenge for the World Test Championship mace.

India's squad: Shubman Gill (c), Rishabh Pant (wk), Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Karun Nair, Nitish Reddy, Ravindra Jadeja, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammad Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Akash Deep, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana.

England Playing XI for the 1st Test against India: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (C), Jamie Smith (WK), Chris Woakes, Brydon Carse, Josh Tongue, Shoaib Bashir. (ANI)

