New Delhi, Jun 28 (PTI) Former India assistant coach Abhishek Nayar says then skipper Rohit Sharma had entrusted him with the task of giving an "aggressive outlook" to KL Rahul's batting when he took over the role with the Indian team last year.

However, Nayar had to leave the job after India's 1-3 series defeat against Australia in the 2024-25 Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

"When I first picked up that role, I remember I had a conversation with Rohit, and he said that one of the things he was really keen on me doing was working with KL and bringing out a more aggressive outlook to how KL played the game, and bringing the best out of him," Nayar told ESPNCricinfo.

Rahul had some reasonable outings in the last one year, scoring 276 from 10 innings against the Aussies with a couple of fifties, and the right-hander made 140 runs in five matches in the ensuing Champions Trophy while batting down the order.

“He (Rohit) believed strongly that KL would play a major role in the Champions Trophy, World Cup and everything going forward including the BGT and the Tests in England,” said Nayar.

Even though India lost the first Test at Leeds, Rahul made a bright beginning to the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy, making 42 and 137 while opening the innings.

The beginning of Rahul's transformation, Nayar said, was in the training they did prior to the tour of Australia.

“Australia was going to be critical for him because it was almost like what if you didn't get runs there…because he was out of the T20 [squad]. Then this could also very well have been his last series.

“Over hours and hours of conversation, eventually I got him to a place where he sort of trusted me to do certain things with him in regards to how he practises, in regards to trusting certain changes in his tactics, in regards to his stance, where he stands in the crease, what guard he takes,” Nayar detailed.

So, why does Rahul struggle to meet his talent with performances?

“People keep talking about your potential and your talent, and you keep adding more pressure saying that because everyone thinks I'm talented, I need to live up to it, and those expectations sometimes weigh on your shoulders. That was something that I think was one of those things that was holding him back.

"It takes the fun out of the game. This doesn't let you play the kind of cricket you want to play, and more than anything it kills your instinct completely," he added.

