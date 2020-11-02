London [UK], November 2 (ANI): England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) on Monday announced that Ron Kalifa OBE will join the ECB Board as an Independent Non-Executive Director.

Ron is a renowned strategic and operational leader in the field of digital and financial services, serving as Chair of Network International, an FTSE company, and of FutureLearn.

Also Read | DC vs RCB Stat Highlights IPL 2020: Ajinkya Rahane Scores His First Fifty of Season as Delhi Capitals Win by Six Wickets.

In June 2019, he was appointed to the Court of Directors of the Bank of England and is also a member of the Council of Imperial College, London. Additionally, he is a Non-Executive Director for Transport for London.

Previously, he led Worldpay, a leading technology payments company, for over 10 years and was awarded an OBE in the Queen's New Year 2018 Honours List, for services to financial services and technology.

Also Read | RCB Funny Memes and Jokes Go Viral As Virat Kohli's Team Qualifies for IPL 2020 Playoffs Despite Six-Wicket Loss Against Delhi Capitals.

Ron, who also currently sits on the ECB Hundred Board and is a member of the ECB's Audit and Risk Committee, will serve as an Independent Non-Executive Director for an initial three-year term.

Ian Watmore, ECB Chair, said: "After a rigorous selection process, which involved a number of extremely high-calibre individuals, the Nominations Committee was unanimous in its view that Ron Kalifa was the outstanding candidate."

"Ron brings extraordinary experience from his working life that will complement the skills of our existing Board members. What really impressed us was his articulation of the importance of cricket as a force for good in our communities, alongside the need to create heroes to ensure that both the county and international teams continue to thrive. These are both priorities for ECB over the coming years and common themes that run throughout our strategic plan, Inspiring Generations. He will be a wonderful addition to our Board," he added.

The ECB Nominations Committee has also unanimously recommended the reappointment of Martin Darlow and Lucy Pearson to the Board for an additional two-and-a-half-year period, having previously extended their term by six months.

Ian Watmore added: "Both Lucy and Martin have been excellent Board members and add a real depth of knowledge and understanding, not just around cricket but across a much broader spectrum. They both care passionately about the game and will continue to make a fantastic contribution to our Board."

Lucy initially joined the Board in 2016 and as a former England player brings a wealth of cricket knowledge and experience to the role.

Her professional career has been in education, where she started her career at Wolverhampton Grammar School, before later moving to Wellington College, as Deputy Head. She was then appointed Head Teacher of Cheadle Hulme School - the first woman to hold that role in the school's 150-year history. In 2018 Lucy joined the Football Association as its Head of Education.

Martin Darlow was first elected to the ECB Board in 2016 as the recreational game representative. As a former Chief Executive of Bedfordshire Cricket and Cricket East, as well as being a qualified umpire and cricket coach, he has a real understanding of the needs and requirements of the grassroots game.

Martin retired as a senior detective in January 2012 having served as a police officer for 32 years. He currently chairs the ECB's Anti-Corruption Committee and is an Independent Trustee Director of Chance to Shine, as well as sitting on the Lord's Taverners Charitable Programmes Committee. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)