Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore go through the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 playoffs after their high-voltage contest in Abu Dhabi. Though Shreyas Iyer’s DC emerged by six wickets, RCB also secured a spot in the final four as their net rate didn’t deteriorate much. Chasing a modest total of 153 runs, Delhi lost opener Prithvi Shaw cheaply. However, Shikhar Dhawan and Ajinkya Rahane accumulated 88 runs for the second wicket and pushed Bangalore out of the contest. Although some quick wickets in the end overs added little bit of drama, DC eventually crossed the line with an over to spare. DC vs RCB Highlights IPL 2020.

Earlier in the match, Delhi Capitals skipper Shreyas Iyer elected to bowl first at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. RCB got off to a steady start before Josh Philippe fell prey to Kagiso Rabada. Devdutt Padikkal, however, joined forces with skipper Virat Kohli and the duo pulled things back with a 57-run stand. Although Bangalore didn’t lose many wickets in the middle overs, their scoring rate was never great. AB de Villiers and Shivam Dube indeed played some brilliant shots in the end overs but Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje’s restricted RCB to 152/7 which didn’t prove to be enough. Meanwhile, let’s look at the stat highlights of the game. RCB Funny Memes and Jokes Go Viral As Virat Kohli’s Team Qualifies for IPL 2020 Playoffs.

# Ajinkya Rahane scored his first fifty of the season.

# Shikhar Dhawan became the second batsman after Kings XI Punjab’s KL Rahul to cross 500-run mark this season.

# Devdutt Padikkal has now scored 472 runs in IPL 2020, most by any player in debut season.

# Padikkal’s tally of five fifties is also most by any player in first IPL season.

# Kagiso Rabada gets the purple cap back after his two wicket-haul.

# Ravichandran Ashwin dismissed Virat Kohli for the first time in IPL history.

Though both teams have qualified for the next stage, Delhi Capitals will be the relatively happier side as they will now get two chances of going to the finals. They’ll next take the field against table leaders and defending champions Mumbai Indians on November 5 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. On the other hand, Virat Kohli and Co will meet either Sunrisers Hyderabad or Kolkata Knight Riders at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on November 6.

