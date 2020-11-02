Royal Challengers Bangalore made it into the IPL 2020 playoffs despite losing to Delhi Capitals by six wickets in their final league game at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. Meanwhile, Shreyas Iyer’s team also confirmed themselves a top-two finish with the win and will face Mumbai Indians in Qualifier 1. RCB were underwhelming in the game but managed to get into the knockout stages, as their net run-rate was better than that of Kolkata Knight Riders. IPL 2020 Points Table Updated With Net Run Rate: DC, RCB Qualify for Playoffs.

Shreyas Iyer put Royal Challengers Bangalore to bat first, who lost opener, Josh Philippe, for cheap. Virat Kohli and Devdutt Padikkal provided some stability to RCB innings with the latter scoring a half-century. However, Bangalore wasn’t able to change gears as, despite a late cameo from AB de Villiers, RCB managed a score of 152/7. DC vs RCB Highlights IPL 2020: Delhi Capitals Beat Royal Challengers Bangalore By Six Wickets.

Delhi Capitals made easy work of the chase as riding on the fifties from Shikhar Dhawan and Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer’s team got over the line. However, despite the defeat, Royal Challengers Bangalore managed to book a place in the playoffs due to a better run rate and due to which fans trolled Virat Kohli and his team with funny memes and jokes on social media.

DC and RCB

RCB Right Now

DC to RCB

Dc after defeating Rcb with a margin so that they can also qualify- pic.twitter.com/ymzL2UgwK0 — @kya_meme_hai_yaar (@meme_kya) November 2, 2020

Meanwhile RCB

RCB right now 😂 😂 pic.twitter.com/wd2fhiKdf8 — Arya Stark (@aryaeddardstark) November 2, 2020

RCB Players

KKR Right Now

#DCvRCB Delhi Didn’t chase the score in 17.3 over and RCB qualify for playoffs even after losing Meanwhile #KKR fans To #DC pic.twitter.com/FC80mN8E1D — SONUAAAA❄️ (@_memeions_) November 2, 2020

On Shah Rukh's Birthday

Delhi Capitals finished second and will now face Mumbai Indians in Qualifier 1 while Royal Challengers Bangalore have confirmed themselves in a top-four finish. Kolkata Knight Riders are currently the other team in the playoff spot, but it could change if Sunrisers Hyderabad manage to beat record champions MI in their game tomorrow.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 02, 2020 11:22 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).