New Delhi [India], November 26 (ANI): South African batter Rilee Rossouw, West Indies batter Rovman Powell, Indian batters Manish Pandey and Sarfaraz Khan are among the players released by Delhi Capitals ahead of Indian Premier League (IPL) next year.

DC has also released Indian bowlers Chetan Sakariya and Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Bangladesh pacer Mustafizur Rahman, England opener Phil Salt, all-rounder Ripal Patel and Aman Khan and batter Priyam Garg.

The franchise has also retained stars like Australian opener David Warner, skipper Rishabh Pant, Prithvi Shaw, Mitchell Marsh, Anrich Nortje, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Lungi Ngidi, Ishant Sharma.

Youngsters/uncapped players like like Yash Dhull, Lalit Yadav, Abhishek Porel, Khaleel Ahmed, Mukesh Kumar, Pravin Dubey, Vicky Otswal have also been retained by the Delhi Capitals.

DC finished at ninth spot last season, with five wins and nine losses in 14 matches. They failed to qualify for playoffs.

DC will be going into the auction with Rs 28.95 crore under their belt.

Players released: Rilee Rossouw, Chetan Sakariya, Rovman Powell, Manish Pandey, Phil Salt, Mustafizur Rahman, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Ripal Patel, Sarfaraz Khan, Aman Khan, Priyam Garg

Players retained: Rishabh Pant, David Warner, Prithvi Shaw, Yash Dhull, Abishek Porel, Axar Patel, Lalit Yadav, Mitchell Marsh, Pravin Dubey, Vicky Ostwal, Anrich Nortje, Kuldeep Yadav, Lungi Ngidi, Khaleel Ahmed, Ishant Sharma, Mukesh Kumar. (ANI)

