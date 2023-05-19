Rochester, May 19 (PTI) Returning to Major action after a full year, Anirban Lahiri had a disappointing start at the 105th PGA Championship as he was seven-over after 12 holes in the second round to seriously jeopardise his chances of making the cut at the Oak Hill Country Club here.

Four over after 16 holes when play ended on a weather-hit opening round on Thursday, Lahiri finished with pars for a round of 74.

Soon after he started the second round and was three-over after 12 holes to go to seven-over from where he was almost certain to miss the cut. He was lying Tied 111th.

Former US Open champion Bryson DeChambeau held a one-shot lead after the frost-hit first round ended on Friday.

Liv Golf League member DeChambeau shot 66, even as five players, including fellow LIV member Dustin Johnson, world number two Scottie Scheffler, and overnight clubhouse leader Eric Cole were bunched together with 3 under par 67s.

World number 1 Jon Rahm of Spain had a rough start and was six-over 76 and faced with a tough task to make the cut.

Three-time past PGA Championship winner Phil Mickelson was three-over 73 after the first round.

Other big names in problems were England's Matt Fitzpatrick (76), Jason Day, last week's winner on the PGA Tour Jason Day (76) of Australia and Korea's rising star Joohyung ‘Tom' Kim (73).

