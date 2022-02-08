Karachi, Feb 8 (AP)Jason Roy smashed a masterful century against a world-class Lahore Qalandars bowling attack and spurred Quetta Gladiators to a seven-wicket win in the Pakistan Super League.

Roy blasted 11 fours and eight sixes in his 116 off 57 balls as Quetta romped to 207-3 with three balls to spare to register its highest successful chase in the PSL.

James Vince was 49 not out and left-hander Mohammad Nawaz clobbered two sixes and a four to finish the game in style by scoring 25 not out off 12 balls.

Earlier, after being sent into bat, opening batter Fakhar Zaman's 70 and Harry Brook's unbeaten 41 off 17 balls propelled Lahore to a total of 204-5.

But Roy came out blazing against fast bowlers Shaheen Shah Afridi (0-40) and Haris Rauf (1-48), and greeted legspinner Rashid Khan (0-32) with a top-edged sweep in his first over which sailed over midwicket for six.

Roy completed his half-century off 20 balls and completed his majestic 100 off 49. He and English compatriot Vince shared a match-winning 96-run stand.

Earlier, left-hander Fakhar followed his scores of 76, 106, 66 and 38 with yet another half-century. Fakhar hit three sixes and three fours.

Quetta rounded off the Karachi leg of the PSL with two wins to sneak into fourth spot. Lahore remained third. (AP)

