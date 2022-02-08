Mason Greenwood has lost Nike's sponsorship as the sporting wear said that they were deeply affected by the kind of allegations that the footballer has faced. The development happened on Monday when the sports brand said that "Mason Greenwood is no longer a Nike athlete." Mason Greenwood has found himself in hot waters after his girlfriend Harriet Robson had accused him of sexual allegations and domestic violence. The pictures of Robson went viral on social media and the Manchester United footballer was seven arrested. Rift in Manchester United Dressing Room Intensifies Over Decision to Leave Out Mason Greenwood.

After spending three nights in jail, Mason Greenwood got bailed and immediately after his return back home, the footballer got the security of his house beefed up. Greater Manchester Police said last Wednesday that Greenwood was "released on bail pending further investigation."Despite his return, Manchester United's stance didn't change and he continues to remain out of the squad. Man United had said that he will not train or play for the team until further notice.

This stance by the team has created a lot of rift within the member of the team as the dressing room stands divided over his ouster. While a few members have supported the team's decision a few others have said that Greenwood is innocent until proven guilty. Even Ralf Rangnick had said that the players had discussed the matter within the team. He was not a part of the FA Cup match. The likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, David de Gea and others have unfollowed Greenwood on social media.

