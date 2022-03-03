Moscow, Mar 3 (AP) The Russian Football Union said on Thursday they will appeal their ban from international competitions after the country's invasion of Ukraine.

Russian football clubs and national teams were suspended from all competition "until further notice" by FIFA and UEFA on Monday.(AP)

