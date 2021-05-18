Budapest (Hungary), May 18 (AP) Russian swimmer Kliment Kolesnikov improved his own world record in the 50-meter backstroke.

The 20-year-old Kolesnikov touched in 23.93 seconds during the semifinals of the European Championship on Monday. That was 0.07 quicker than his previous mark set at the last Euros in Glasgow three years ago.

The 50 back is not an Olympic event.

The final is scheduled for Tuesday. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)