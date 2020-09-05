Dubai [UAE], September 5 (ANI): After having his first training session ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) all-rounder Shane Watson said that there was little rustiness but it will not take long to go away.

CSK resumed their training on Friday after no new coronavirus cases were detected in the contingent following a fresh COVID-19 test which was done on Thursday.

Also Read | IPL 2020 Update: Sanjay Manjrekar Omitted as BCCI Finalise Commentary Panel for Indian Premier League 13.

"How exciting it was to be back with all of my @ChennaiIPLmates for our first training session!!! It was so much fun. There was a little rust that will not take long to go," Watson tweeted.

Watson was picked by CSK ahead of the 2018 IPL and he has been with the team since then.

Also Read | IPL 2020: From Chris Gayle to MS Dhoni, A Look at Players With Most Man of the Match Awards in Indian Premier League.

The right-handed batsman has played 32 matches for the franchise, scoring 493 runs, with his highest score being 117 not out which came during the finals of the 2018 edition against SunRisers Hyderabad.

The 39-year-old has also scalped six wickets for the franchise.

The IPL 2020 is slated to be held from September 19 to November 10 in the UAE across three venues -- Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Sharjah.

Speaking to ANI, a CSK source earlier had said: "All the players and support staff who were tested on Thursday are negative. Those players who tested positive earlier will be tested only after 14 days of isolation."

CSK is the last franchise to start training after 13 personnel including two players of the camp had tested positive for COVID-19.

Last week, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) had confirmed that 13 personnel including two players had tested positive for COVID-19. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)