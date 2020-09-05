Cricket fans are counting days as the 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League is all set to go underway on September 19. The previous seasons of the gala T20 tournament has witnessed some great contest between the bat and ball and IPL 2020 also promises mind-boggling action. The upcoming league, in fact, is even more significant as it will mark the return of many prominent on the field after a long coronavirus-induced halt. Also, IPL 2020 is set to be played in UAE owing to the COVID-19 crisis. Nevertheless, players of all the teams are nothing but ecstatic and are looking determined to put up many match-winning performances. IPL 2020 Schedule For PDF Download With Match Fixtures and Timings in IST Goes Viral Ahead of Official Announcement, Here's Fact Check on Fake UAE Time Table!

Speaking of match-winning performances, T20 is one format where the tables can turn around very quickly, which makes the margin of error minimal. Owing to the fact, players are often challenged to thrive under immense pressure to take their side over the line. However, IPL has seen many players over the years who have been rescuing their side with astonishing performances and bagging the Man of the Match award. There are batsmen like Chris Gayle who knocks the opposition out with a staggering knock upfront while players like Dhoni tends to take the game down to the wire. However, the aim of all these talismans is to guide their side to glory. Without further ado, let’s look at players with most Man of the Match awards in IPL history. Upset CSK Fans Trend Funny Memes After Harbhajan Singh Pulls Out of IPL 2020 (See Reactions).

S.NO. Players Teams No. Of Man Of The Match Awards 1. Chris Gayle Kolkata Knight Riders, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Kings XI Punjab 21 2. AB de Villiers Delhi Daredevils, Royal Challengers Bangalore 20 3. David Warner Delhi Daredevils, Sunrisers Hyderabad 17 4. MS Dhoni Chennai Super Kings, Rising Pune Supergiant 17 5. Rohit Sharma Deccan Chargers, Mumbai Indians 17 6. Yusuf Pathan Rajasthan Royals, Kolkata Knight Riders, Sunrisers Hyderabad 16 7. Shane Watson Rajasthan Royals, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Chennai Super Kings 15 8. Suresh Raina Chennai Super Kings, Gujarat Lions 14 9. Ajinkya Rahane Rajasthan Royals, Mumbai Indians 12 10. Gautam Gambhir Delhi Daredevils, Kolkata Knight Riders 12

Well, most of the players featuring in the top-10 list are set to feature in the upcoming tournament and will like to add some more feathers to their illustrious hat. However, the pitches in UAE are known to favour the spinners and boundaries are also on the larger side. Hence, all the star players will tackle a different challenge to shine in IPL 2020.

