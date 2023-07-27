New Delhi [India], July 27 (ANI): S8UL Esports and its co-founder Naman Mathur aka Mortal, have been nominated as the country’s sole representatives for the Global Esports Awards 2023.

S8UL Esports has received a nomination for the 'Esports Content Creator of the Year' category, while Mortal has been nominated for the 'Esports Personality of the Year’ category.

The Esports Awards is dedicated to showcasing top-class performance and innovation from, amongst others, the players, teams, media, hardware providers, games, events, and personalities within the scene. The aim of the awards is to ensure that success and achievement in Esports are celebrated globally.

S8UL Esports which is a brainchild of the country's Esports industry veterans, Naman Mathur aka Mortal, Animesh Agarwal aka 8Bit Thug, and Lokesh Jain aka Goldy, had emerged victorious in the 'Content Group of the Year' category at the prestigious awards last year against global sensations from the industry including the likes of 100 Thieves, FaZe Clan, OTK, G4TV, Tribo Gaules among others. This time around they are in contention for the award alongside equally notable names such as Loud, The Score Esports, Last Free Nation, Judo Sloth, One True King, Tribo Gaules, and many more.

"All of us at S8UL are incredibly honoured to receive consecutive nominations in the prestigious 'Esports Awards'. These nominations are a testament to the outstanding contributions of S8UL and Mortal toward the Indian gaming and Esports community. Being recognized on the global Esports stage alongside such distinguished organizations and personalities is a significant milestone for us as it showcases the strides we have made in elevating Indian Esports to new heights. We are excited to represent India on the global stage and together we will continue to push the boundaries of Esports to make our mark in the gaming world," said Lokesh Jain aka Goldy, Co-founder of S8UL Esports.

Being home to well-renowned gamers and creators including Mortal, Scout, Payal, Mamba, Regaltos, Krutika, Sidd, and Kaashvi, among others has seen the organization emerge as the flagbearer of Indian Esports globally. "At S8UL, our vision has always been to be at the forefront of both, Esports and content creation across the globe. So, it gives us immense happiness to see that our work has not only inspired and entertained the gaming community in India but has also been recognized at what is the pinnacle of Esports excellence. Mortal’s nomination on the other hand stands as an example for his extraordinary journey that has inspired countless people in the Indian gaming circuit to pursue their dreams. I extend my heartfelt gratitude to our fans for their dedicated support. Together, we will continue shaping the future of gaming and leave a lasting legacy in the ecosystem,” said Animesh Agarwal aka 8Bit Thug, Co-Founder of S8UL Esports.

Known as the face of Indian gaming, Naman Mathur is the only Indian athlete to ever be nominated at the prestigious Esports awards four successive times. As an influential figure in the gaming industry known for his top-notch gaming skills as well as engaging content, he was previously nominated for the 'Streamer of the Year' in 2020 and 2021 followed by his nomination in the 'Esports Personality of the Year' in 2022 and this year as well.

Expressing his feelings on the nomination, Naman Mathur, Co-Founder of S8UL Esports stated, "Throughout my journey, I have always strived to follow my passion for gaming and represent my country with pride. My nomination is proof that we Indians, have the potential to not only compete but also excel at the highest level in Esports. It is the encouragement and love of my fans that motivates me every day and has helped me to achieve new heights. I am excited to represent India at the awards amongst such talented individuals and can hopefully make our nation proud by bringing the trophy home this time." (ANI)

