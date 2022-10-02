Guwahati, Oct 2 (PTI) South Africa skipper Temba Bavuma won the toss and elected to bowl against India in the second T20I here on Sunday.

South Africa made one change to their playing XI, bringing in pacer Lungi Ngidi in place of left-arm spinner Tabraiz Shamsi.

India fielded an unchanged XI that won the series-opener by 8 wickets in Thiruvananthapuram.

Teams:

India: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Harshal Patel, Deepak Chahar, Arshdeep Singh.

South Africa: Temba Bavuma (c), Quinton de Kock(w), Rilee Rossouw, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Wayne Parnell, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi. PTI

