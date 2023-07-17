Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], July 17 (ANI): Sabarmati Riverfront sports parks will host national and international tournaments in future as Adani Sportsline won the transparent and competitive bid for the operation and maintenance of the 44,543 sq metre Riverfront sports parks on the east and west sides of Ahmedabad.

The athletes and people of the city having a passion for sports can now utilize the jogging tracks, gymnasiums, cricket pitches, and basketball, volleyball and tennis courts available at the parks.

As per the official statement issued by Adani Sportsline, the sports arm of the Adani Group, the Parks were developed by the Sabarmati Riverfront Development Corporation as a part of Smart Cities' mission to provide quality training and space with proper amenities for competitive sports. The parks also have children’s play areas and skating rinks.

The statement also mentioned the state-of-the-art riverfront sports complex hopes to host national and international tournaments soon and become the preferred destination for budding athletes and enthusiasts.

"Adani Sportsline will kickstart a journey to bring change at the grassroots level by establishing training academies at the complex to offer top-notch coaching. The academies will have coaches with the knowledge and experience to work with both beginners and advanced athletes," read a statement from the officials.

"They will provide comprehensive support and guidance to help individuals excel in their chosen sports disciplines and reach the top of their game," the statement added.

Adani Sportsline aims to create world-class sportspersons by equipping them with the best infrastructure and training. It owns and operates teams that participate in national and international leagues such as BCCI’s Women’s Premier League, International League T20 at UAE, Pro Kabbadi League and Ultimate Kho Kho League, among others.

It supports talent at the grassroots level through the ‘#GarvHai’ initiative and provides financial support and training to promising athletes. Among those who have benefited are Commonwealth Games gold medallist wrestlers Ravi Kumar Dahiya and Deepak Punia and boxer Amit Panghal

The iconic Sabarmati Riverfront symbolises the very essence of Ahmedabad. The riverfront complex not only adds to the beauty and infrastructure of the city but also encourages a culture of fitness and sports amongst the general public. (ANI)

