New Delhi [India], May 27 (ANI): In the remote corners of Dantewada in Chhattisgarh, where shadows of a dark past and volatile present loom over the villagers, Sachin Tendulkar Foundation (STF) and the Mann Deshi Foundation are ushering in a new dawn.

Coordinated efforts, with support from the district administration, are helping shape a sports-empowered future for children, one maidan at a time, as per a press release.

STF, committed to empowering children through sports, in partnership with the Mann Deshi Foundation, have introduced-- the Maidan Cup Competition, to give underprivileged children a platform to perform.

For this competition, a total of 50 playgrounds across 50 participating villages across the Dantewada district are being carved out of barren lands. Already in action, the initiative is coming to fruition with active support from the District Collectors Mayank Chaturvedi, Kunal Dudawat and the villagers.

For villagers long affected by naxalism, their children getting some scope and exposure for development through sports, is a promising start in their overall stride towards a better future. Over 10,000 children are going to benefit from this initiative, with a projected 40 per cent participation from girls, signalling a paradigm shift in girl child empowerment and gender equality.

Broader impact from the Maidan Cup is aimed at reducing the crime rates in conflict zones by around and above 20 per cent through sports programmes. With zeal and a unified spirit from all involved, including the villagers, a grassroots revolution is about to take shape in the conflict-ridden corners of Dantewada. (ANI)

