New Delhi [India], March 25 (ANI): It was in 2023 that Anjali and Sachin Tendulkar met Bill Gates during the latter's visit to Mumbai. They found common ground in their thoughts on philanthropy and child health giving shape to a collaboration between the Sachin Tendulkar Foundation (STF) and the Gates Foundation (GF) to support holistic growth of children, according to a release from STF.

The collaboration was formalized recently when the STF and GF signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to jointly tackle issues in healthcare, nutrition, education, and rural development, with a particular emphasis on those impacting children. This partnership will drive synergy between GF's and STF's expertise, resources and local insights to drive meaningful outcomes across India.

The Sachin Tendulkar Foundation, established in 2019 by Anjali and Sachin Tendulkar, has focused on improving access to healthcare, education, and sports for underprivileged children. Over the years, STF has worked with various NGOs and institutions, impacting over 100,000 lives and its journey reflects a commitment to creating innumerable opportunities for the next generation.

Earlier, the Microsoft co-founder and philanthropist Bill Gates shared a video with Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar, captioned "A snack break before we get to work," as per a video posted by Gates on Instagram.

In the video, Gates and Tendulkar were seen enjoying vada pav together while sitting on a bench. The clip concludes with the caption, "Serving soon." Reflecting on his visit to India, Gates wrote in his blog, "I came away with new ideas because India is full of smart, ambitious people tackling some of the world's hardest problems in creative ways."

Tendulkar, famously known as the 'God of Cricket,' still holds the records for the most runs in Test and One-Day Internationals (ODIs), along with the unique achievement of scoring 100 international centuries.

The Mumbai-born cricketer made his Test debut on November 15, 1989, at just 16 years old, and played his first ODI on December 18 of the same year. Across 664 international appearances, he scored a total of 34,357 runs at an average of 48.52, remaining the highest run-scorer in international cricket. His 100 centuries and 164 half-centuries remain unmatched in the sport's history.

Tendulkar was the first cricketer to score a double century in ODIs and played a record 200 Test matches. In ODIs, he accumulated 18,426 runs at an average of 44.83, including 49 centuries and 96 half-centuries. In Tests, he amassed 15,921 runs at an average of 53.78, with 51 centuries and 68 fifties.

A key member of India's ICC Cricket World Cup-winning squad in 2011, Tendulkar fulfilled his lifelong dream of lifting the prestigious trophy after making his World Cup debut in 1992.

