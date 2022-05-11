New Delhi [India], May 11 (ANI): Sports Authority of India (SAI) has granted Rs 1 crore to the Archery Association of India (AAI) as a financial grant-in-aid for conducting the Asian Para Archery Championship in Delhi's Yamuna Sports Complex.

The championship will be begin from May 31 till June 6 this year.

Also Read | Leeds United vs Chelsea, Premier League 2021-22 Free Live Streaming Online & Match Time in India: How To Watch EPL Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST?.

The grant will be non-recurring in nature and it can be utilised for boarding, lodging, transportation, rent of playfields, equipment cost, prize money, hosting and competition sanction fee and event insurance among others. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)