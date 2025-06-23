Rome, Jun 23 (AP) Sampdoria was awarded a 3-0 victory over Salernitana by the league judge on Monday after fireworks and seats thrown onto the pitch prompted their Serie B playoff to be suspended midway through the second half.

Sampdoria will remain in Serie B while Salernitana is relegated to Serie C.

The incidents involving Salernitana fans occurred after Sampdoria had taken a 2-0 lead Sunday in Salerno, putting it ahead 4-0 on aggregate.

The league judge also ordered Salernitana to play its next two home matches without fans.

Sampdoria has never been relegated to Serie C in its 79-year history and earlier this season brought back some players from its golden years in the 1990s to manage the squad out of crisis.

It's Salernitana second consecutive relegation after playing in Serie A in 2023-24.

Salernitana and Sampdoria finished 16th and 17th, respectively, in the Serie B standings this season. (AP) AM

