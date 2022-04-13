Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh) [India], April 13 (ANI): Salute Hockey Academy, SAI-Academy and Madhya Pradesh registered wins in their respective matches of the 2nd Hockey India Junior Women Academy National Championship 2022 here in Gwalior.

The 2nd Hockey India Junior Women Academy National Championship 2022 saw high-scoring Quarter-Final matches. In the first game of the day, Salute Hockey Academy defeated Berar Hockey Academy (Vidarbha) Amravati by a score of 12-0. Rajbala (1', 14, 37', 40') and Saima (5', 46', 47', 57') were Salute Hockey Academy's top performers, scoring four goals apiece, while Annu (7', 28') and Shivani (17', 58') each contributed with two goals each.

In the second game of the day, Raja Karan Hockey Academy recorded a clinical 6-1 victory over Mumbai Schools Sports Association. Arti (19', 51', 57') smashed a hat-trick while captain Manpreet Kaur (9'), Preeti (11') and Priyanka Dogra (53') contributed with one goal each. Mumbai Schools Sports Association skipper Neha Dubey scored the consolation goal for her side in the 45th minute.

In the third game of the day, SAI - Academy registered a solid 7-0 win over Jai Bharat Hockey Academy. Poonam Mundu (7', 18', 39') notched up a hat-trick as SAI - Academy progressed to the Semi-Final round with ease. Deepali (3', 37') starred with a brace while Prini Kandir (20') and Puja Sahoo (29') netted one goal each.

In the final game of the day, Madhya Pradesh Hockey Academy recorded a comprehensive 10-0 win over Ghumanhera Riser's Academy. Skipper Soniya Kumre (4', 12') and Hritika Singh (11', 24') scored a brace while Jyoti Singh (15'), Priyanka Yadav (20'), Yogita Verma (31'), Divya Yadav (46') and Swati (60') contributed with one goal each.

The Semi-Finals of the 2nd Hockey India Junior Women Academy National Championship 2022 will be played on Friday. (ANI)

