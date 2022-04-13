Punjab Kings defeated Mumbai Indians in match 23 of IPL 2022 at the MCA Stadium in Pune. With this win, Punjab Kings returned back to winning ways and have climbed to third in the team standings. Meanwhile, the record champions have now lost five games on the bounce and are in huge trouble early in the new season. 4, 6, 6, 6, 6! Watch Dewald Brevis Tear Rahul Chahar Apart in One Over During MI vs PBKS IPL 2022.

After being asked to bat first, Punjab Kings took charge of the game immediately. Half-centuries from Mayank Agarwal and Shikhar Dhawan gave them a sensational start which was then carried on by young Jitesh Sharma as they posted 198/5. In reply, Mumbai Indians were given hope by Dewald Brevis and Tilak Verma but they were unable to get the job done.

MI vs PBKS Stat Highlights in IPL 2022

# This was MI's fifth consecutive loss of IPL 2022

# Mayank Agarwal scored his first fifty of IPL 2022

# Agarwal has now scored 4000 runs in T20s

# Shikhar Dhawan scored his 45th IPL fifty

# Rohit Sharma completed 10,000 T20 runs

Both the teams will now turn their attention towards their upcoming fixtures in IPL 2022. Mumbai Indians will face off against newcomers Lucknow Super Giants who are coming off a disappointing defeat. Meanwhile, Punjab Kings take on Sunrisers Hyderabad, who are on a two-game winning streak.

