Busto Arsizio [Italy], March 7 (ANI): India pugilists Sanjeet Kumar and Ankushita Boro crashed out in the opening round of the World Boxing Qualification Tournament for the Paris 2024 Olympics in Busto Arsizio, Italy on Thursday.

National champion Sanjeet lost by a 5-0 unanimous decision to Kazakhstan boxer Aibek Oralbay in the men's 92kg category. Sanjeet was the 2021 Asian Championships gold medallist while his opponent Oralbay won the continental gold medal in the same category in 2022.

Ankushita Boro ended up suffering defeat against French veteran Sonvico Emilie by a 3-2 split decision in the round of 64 of the women's 66kg category.

Sanjeet and Ankushita's exit from the tournament has dealt a huge blow to India's challenge in the competition. After their end of the campaigns, seven of the nine Indian boxers have now bowed out of the Boxing Qualification Tournament.

Earlier in the competition, Shiva Thapa (men's 63.5kg), Deepak Bhoria (men's 51kg), Narender Berwal (men's +92kg), Jaismine Lamboria (women's 60kg) and Lakshya Chahar (men's 80kg) all ended up their losing their opening round bouts.

Nishant Dev was one of the boxers who emerged victorious in the men's 71kg category opening bout and he will be in action in the round of 32.

While, Mohammed Hussamuddin, a bronze medal winner at the world championships and Commonwealth Games, received a bye in the first round of men's 57kg. He will be in action in the round of 32 against the reigning CWG champion, Ireland boxer Jude Gallagher.

Till now, India have secured four quotas for the upcoming Paris Olympics with Nikhat Zareen (50kg), Preeti Pawar (54kg), Parveen Hooda (57kg) and Lovlina Borgohain (75kg) confirming their berths with their stellar performances at the Asian Games last year. (ANI)

