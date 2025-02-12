Sports News | Sanju Samson Undergoes Finger Surgery, Expected to Be Fit for IPL 2025

New Delhi [India], February 12 (ANI): Indian wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson underwent a surgery for his finger injury, but is likely to be fit ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) season this year, where he will captain Rajasthan Royals, reported ESPNCricinfo on Wednesday.

As per ESPNCricinfo, it is understood that Samson's recovery will take around a month after he went under the knife on Tuesday. This will give him enough time to recover for the IPL, starting from March 21-22-23 weekend.

Samson picked up an injury during the fifth and final T20I of the series against England this month, when he was hit by a delivery by Jofra Archer. He scored 16 runs in seven balls before being dismissed. Later in the second innings, Dhruv Jurel was called in to keep wickets and he took three catches in India's 150-run win.

The series was a horrific affair for Samson, as he could score just 51 runs in five innings at an average of 10.20, with a strike rate of 118.60. This came after a hot run against Bangladesh and South Africa, during which he scored three centuries.

This injury caused Samson to miss out on Kerala's Ranji Trophy quarterfinal against Jammu and Kashmir in Pune, which started on February 8.

His last ODI appearance was in December 2023, during which he made a century against South Africa away from home. He was left out of Kerala's squad for the Vijay Hazare Trophy last year due to not being able to attend the preparatory camp leading up to the competition.

His next assignment will be leading Rajasthan Royals in the IPL 2025. Samson has been prolific as a captain for RR, helping his side make it to the playoffs last year, where they were defeated by Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the second qualifier. He was team's best batter last year and ended up as fifth-highest run-getter, with 531 runs in 15 innings at an average of 48.27, five fifties and strike rate of 153.46. (ANI)

