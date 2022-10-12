New Delhi [India], October 12 (ANI): Sardar Patel National Divyang T20 Cup, the biggest-ever cricket tournament for specially-abled cricket players will commence on National Unity Day, October 31 and the final will be played on November 7 at Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh.

As per a press release from the Differently Abled Cricket Council of India (DCCI), It will be the biggest and the most grand cricket tournament ever conducted for differently abled cricket players not only in India but across the globe. 20 teams from different states of India will lock horns with each other to win the second season of Sardar Patel National Divyang T20 Cup.

For the first time in India, prize money of nearly 30 lakh rupees shall be given to the exceptional performers of the tournament. This is also the first time that match fees shall be provided to the players and their travel expenses shall be reimbursed.

The tournament is result of the continuous support of Jay Shah, Secretary, BCCI to disability cricket and his endeavour to develop and promote this form of cricket.

The eight-day spectacle will commence on October 31, 2022 at Ekana International Cricket Stadium, Lucknow to commemorate the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel which is also observed as 'National Unity Day'.

On this eve, an exhibition cricket match between Indian Bank XI and Partners XI shall be also be played. 12 players who were part of the 2019 World Championship-winning team in Englandshall play from Indian Bank XI while the Partners XI shall commence the rest of the best players of the country.

Twenty teams of divyang cricketers from across the country, segmented in four groups, will fight for the top prize after playing 43 matches. Winners will be declared on November 7, 2022, during the closing ceremony to be held in Lucknow.

SL Jain, MD & CEO of Indian Bank released the teaser along with the mascot, tagline and hashtag of the event in the presence of Executive Directors of the Bank, Imran Amin Siddiqui and Ashwani Kumar, Mahesh Balasubramanian, Managing Director, Kotak Mahindra Life Insurance Co. Ltd. Sharad Mathur, MD & CEO, Universal Sompo General Insurance Co. Ltd. and senior representatives from other sponsor partners of the event, Aditya Birla Sun Life Insurance were also present.

Dr. Deepa Malik (Padma Shree, Khel Ratna & Arjuna Awardee), Paralympic Medallist & Committee Member, Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, who is the Brand Ambassador of the Sardar Patel National Divyang T20 Cup, also graced the occasion along with Ravi Kant, General Secretary DCCI and Sqn Ldr (Retd) Abhai Pratap Singh, Joint Secretary, DCCI.

With the ongoing celebration of India's 75 years of independence, DCCI shall continue to promote equality and the sport through such initiatives. DCCI (A BCCI Supported Body) is an umbrella body for four types of differently-abled cricket played in India i.e., Blind, Deaf, Physically Disabled and Wheelchair Cricket.

Expressing his sentiments on the tournament, SL Jain said, "The Divyang Cricket profoundlystrengthens our belief that disability is not a limiting factor for success and further reaffirms ourcommitment to encourage talent without prejudice, bringing them to mainstream. Through Cricket, which itself is the most popular sport in India, we shall witness the determination, bravery and courage of these athletes."

Mahesh Balasubramanian said, "One thing that unites all Indians across the country and globally is the sport of cricket. As sponsors of the Sardar Patel Divyang T20 Cricket Cup, we at Kotak Life are delighted to partner with the DCCI which provides a platform for differently abled athletes to showcase their talent and passion for cricket. We hope to see many people join this endeavour to cheer and encourage this special group of cricketers."

Sharad Mathur articulated, "The Divyang T20 Cup is a celebration of the sheer grit anddetermination of these outstanding players who even in the face of adversity never gave up on their passion. I feel particularly inspired by their efforts and this event strengthens my belief that regardless of the hurdles, talent will always find its way to glory."

Kamlesh Rao said that it is a matter of great satisfaction and pride to have partnered with DCCI and others for this edition of Sardar Patel National Divyang T20 Cup. Through such partnerships we continue to look at creating opportunities for all people and enable them to have greater access to resources and opportunities that will help them improve their lives. (ANI)

