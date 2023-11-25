Shenzhen [China], November 25 (ANI): India's top men's doubles pair Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty entered the final of China Masters 2023 in Shenzhen on Saturday.

The fifth-ranked Indian duo got the better of home favourites He Ji Ting/Ren Xiang Yu 21-16, 22-20, as per Badminton Association of India (BAI) Media.

They will be playing their fourth final of the Badminton World Federation (BWF) World Tour this year, having won all three of them - Swiss Open 2023, Indonesia Open 2023 and Korea Open 2023 - earlier this year.

Satwik-Chirag will face the winner between Chen Bo Yang/Liu Yi and Liang Wei Keng/Wang Chang of China in the final on Sunday.

Rankireddy and Shetty stormed into the semi-final beating the Indonesian pair of Daniel Marthin and Leo Rolly Carnando 21-15, 21-16.

HS Prannoy bowed out the tournament on Friday after losing his Round of 16 clash against Japan's Kodai Naraoka 21-9, 21-14.

The tournament started on November 21 and will go on till November 26. (ANI)

