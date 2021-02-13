Chennai, Feb 13 (PTI) Scoreboard at lunch on the opening day of the second Test between India and England here on Saturday.

India 1st Innings:

Rohit Sharma

batting 80

Shubman Gill

lbw b Stone

0

Cheteshwar Pujara c Stokes b Leach

21

Virat Kohli b Ali 0

Ajinkya Rahane

batting 5

Total (For 3 wickets in 26 overs )

106

Fall of wickets: 1-0, 2-85, 3-86

Bowling: Stuart Broad 4-1-21-0, Olly Stone

5-2-14-1, Jack Leach 9-1-23-1, Ben Stokes 2-0-16-0, Moeen Ali 6-0-32-1.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)