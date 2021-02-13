Chennai, Feb 13 (PTI) Scoreboard at lunch on the opening day of the second Test between India and England here on Saturday.
India 1st Innings:
Rohit Sharma
batting 80
Shubman Gill
lbw b Stone
0
Cheteshwar Pujara c Stokes b Leach
21
Virat Kohli b Ali 0
Ajinkya Rahane
batting 5
Total (For 3 wickets in 26 overs )
106
Fall of wickets: 1-0, 2-85, 3-86
Bowling: Stuart Broad 4-1-21-0, Olly Stone
5-2-14-1, Jack Leach 9-1-23-1, Ben Stokes 2-0-16-0, Moeen Ali 6-0-32-1.
