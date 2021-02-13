Chennai, Feb 13 (PTI) Scoreboard at tea on the opening day of the second Test between India and England here on Saturday.
India 1st Innings:
Rohit Sharma
batting 132
Shubman Gill
lbw b Stone
0
Cheteshwar Pujara c Stokes b Leach
21
Virat Kohli b Ali 0
Ajinkya Rahane
batting 36
Total (For 3 wickets in 54 overs )
189
Fall of wickets: 1-0, 2-85, 3-86
Bowling: Stuart Broad 8-2-30-0, Olly Stone
9-3-25-1, Jack Leach 20-2-48-1, Ben Stokes 2-0-16-0, Moeen Ali 15-0-70-1.
