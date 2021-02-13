Chennai, Feb 13 (PTI) Scoreboard at tea on the opening day of the second Test between India and England here on Saturday.

India 1st Innings:

Rohit Sharma

batting 132

Shubman Gill

lbw b Stone

0

Cheteshwar Pujara c Stokes b Leach

21

Virat Kohli b Ali 0

Ajinkya Rahane

batting 36

Total (For 3 wickets in 54 overs )

189

Fall of wickets: 1-0, 2-85, 3-86

Bowling: Stuart Broad 8-2-30-0, Olly Stone

9-3-25-1, Jack Leach 20-2-48-1, Ben Stokes 2-0-16-0, Moeen Ali 15-0-70-1.

