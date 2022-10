Guwahati, Oct 2 (PTI) Scoreboard of the second T20I between India and South Africa here on Sunday.

India Innings:

KL Rahul

lbw b Maharaj

57

Rohit Sharma

c Tristan Stubbs b Maharaj

43

Virat Kohli

not out

49

Suryakumar Yadav run out (Bavuma/Nortje)

61

Dinesh Karthik

not out

17

Extras: (B-1, LB-3, W-4, NB-2)

10

Total: (3 wkts, 20 Overs)

237

Fall of Wickets: 96-1, 107-2, 209-3.

Bowler: Kagiso Rabada 4-0-57-0, Wayne Parnell 4-0-54-0, Lungi Ngidi 4-0-49-0, Keshav Maharaj 4-0-23-2, Anrich Nortje 3-0-41-0, Aiden Markram 1-0-9-0. (MORE) PTI

