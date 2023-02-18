New Delhi, Feb 18 (PTI) Scoreboard at tea on day 2 of the second Test between India and Australia here on Saturday.
Also Read | What is Nighthawk in Cricket? All You Need to Know About Latest Term from Bazball School of Test Cricket.
Australia 1st Innings: 263 all out
India 1st Innings: (Overnight 21/0)
Also Read | India Women vs England Women, ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023 Live Streaming Online: Get Telecast Details of IND-W vs ENG-W Cricket Match With Timing in IST.
Rohit Sharma b Lyon 32
KL Rahul lbw b Lyon 17
Cheteshwar Pujara lbw b Lyon 0
Virat Kohli lbw b M Kuhnemann 44
Shreyas Iyer c Handscomb b Lyon 4
Ravindra Jadeja lbw b T Murphy26
Srikar Bharat (wk)c Steven Smith b Lyon6
Axar Patelbatting28
Ravichandran Ashwinbatting11
Extras: (B-4,LB-7) 11
Total: (For 7 wickets in 62 overs) 179
Fall of wickets: 1-46, 2-53, 3-54, 4-66, 5-125, 6-135, 7-139.
Bowling: Pat Cummins 9-1-26-0, Matthew Kuhnemann 20-4-64-1, Nathan Lyon 20-3-41-5, Todd Murphy 13-2-37-1. PTI
(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)