Ahmedabad, Feb 24 (PTI) Scoreboard at dinner on the first day of the third Day/Night Pink Ball Test between India and England here on Wednesday.

England 1st Innings: 112 all out

India 1st Innings:

Rohit Sharma batting 5

Shubman Gill batting 0

Extras: 0

Total: (for no loss in 5 overs) 5

Bowling: James Anderson 3-2-1-0, Stuart Broad 2-1-4-0. PTI

