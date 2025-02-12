Ahmedabad, Feb 12 (PTI) Scoreboard of the third and final ODI between India and England here on Wednesday.

India:

Rohit Sharma c Salt b Wood 1

Shubman Gill b Rashid 112

Virat Kohli c Salt b Rashid 52

Shreyas Iyer c Salt b Rashid 78

KL Rahul lbw b Mahmood 40

Hardik Pandya b Rashid 17

Axar Patel c Banton b Root 13

Washington Sundar c Brook b Wood 14

Harshit Rana c Buttler b Atkinson 13

Arshdeep Singh run out (Salt) 2

Kuldeep Yadav not out 1

Extras: (LB-1, W-12) 13

Total: (All out in 50 overs) 356

Fall of wickets: 1-6, 2-122, 3-226, 4-259, 5-289, 6-307, 7-333, 8-353, 9-353, 10-356

Bowling: Saqib Mahmood 10-0-68-1, Mark Wood 9-1-45-2, Gus Atkinson 8-0-74-1, Joe Root 5-0-47-1, Adil Rashid 10-0-64-4, Liam Livingstone 8-0-57-0. MORE

