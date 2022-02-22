Queenstown, Feb 22 (PTI) Scoreboard of the fourth WODI between India and New Zealand here on Tuesday.
New Zealand Innings:
Sophie Devine c Mandhana b Renuka Singh 32
Suzie Bates st Richa Ghosh b Gayakwad 41
Amelia Kerr not out 68
Amy Satterthwaite b Meghna Singh 32
Frances Mackay b Renuka Singh 7
Lauren Down b Deepti Sharma 5
Jess Kerr not out 1
Extras: (LB-1, W-4) 5
Total: (For five wickets in 20 Overs) 191
Fall of wickets: 1-53, 2-84, 3-132, 4-164, 5-176.
Bowling: Meghna Singh 4-0-45-1, Renuka Singh 4-0-33-2, Pooja Vastrakar 1-0-12-0, Rajeshwari Gayakwad 4-0-26-1, Deepti Sharma 4-0-49-1, Sneh Rana 3-0-25-0.
India innings:
Smriti Mandhana c Amelia Kerr b Jensen 13
Shafali Verma c Bates b F Mackay 0
Yastika Bhatia c Bates b Jess Kerr 0
Pooja Vastrakar c Satterthwaite b Jensen 4
Mithali Raj b Jess Kerr 30
Richa Ghosh c Amelia Kerr b Jensen 52
Deepti Sharma b Amelia Kerr 9
Sneh Rana c Rosemary Mair b F Mackay 9
Meghna Singh not out 0
Renuka Singh b Amelia Kerr 0
Rajeshwari Gayakwad b Amelia Kerr 4
Extras: (LB-4, W-3) 7
Total: (all out in 17.5 Overs) 128
Fall of wickets: 1-7, 2-8, 3-12, 4-19, 5-96, 6-105 , 7-124, 8-124, 9-124, 10-128.
Bowling: Frances Mackay 3-0-22-2, Jess Kerr 3-0-11-2, Hayley Jensen 4-0-32-3, Rosemary Mair 3-0-27-0, Amelia Kerr 3.5-0-30-3, Sophie Devine 1-0-2-0. PTI
