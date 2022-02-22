Queenstown, Feb 22 (PTI) Scoreboard of the fourth WODI between India and New Zealand here on Tuesday.

New Zealand Innings:

Sophie Devine c Mandhana b Renuka Singh 32

Suzie Bates st Richa Ghosh b Gayakwad 41

Amelia Kerr not out 68

Amy Satterthwaite b Meghna Singh 32

Frances Mackay b Renuka Singh 7

Lauren Down b Deepti Sharma 5

Jess Kerr not out 1

Extras: (LB-1, W-4) 5

Total: (For five wickets in 20 Overs) 191

Fall of wickets: 1-53, 2-84, 3-132, 4-164, 5-176.

Bowling: Meghna Singh 4-0-45-1, Renuka Singh 4-0-33-2, Pooja Vastrakar 1-0-12-0, Rajeshwari Gayakwad 4-0-26-1, Deepti Sharma 4-0-49-1, Sneh Rana 3-0-25-0.

India innings:

Smriti Mandhana c Amelia Kerr b Jensen 13

Shafali Verma c Bates b F Mackay 0

Yastika Bhatia c Bates b Jess Kerr 0

Pooja Vastrakar c Satterthwaite b Jensen 4

Mithali Raj b Jess Kerr 30

Richa Ghosh c Amelia Kerr b Jensen 52

Deepti Sharma b Amelia Kerr 9

Sneh Rana c Rosemary Mair b F Mackay 9

Meghna Singh not out 0

Renuka Singh b Amelia Kerr 0

Rajeshwari Gayakwad b Amelia Kerr 4

Extras: (LB-4, W-3) 7

Total: (all out in 17.5 Overs) 128

Fall of wickets: 1-7, 2-8, 3-12, 4-19, 5-96, 6-105 , 7-124, 8-124, 9-124, 10-128.

Bowling: Frances Mackay 3-0-22-2, Jess Kerr 3-0-11-2, Hayley Jensen 4-0-32-3, Rosemary Mair 3-0-27-0, Amelia Kerr 3.5-0-30-3, Sophie Devine 1-0-2-0. PTI

