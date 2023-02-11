Nagpur, Feb 11 (PTI) Scoreboard at the end of the opening Test match between India and Australia here on Saturday.

Australia 1st Innings: 177

Also Read | Arsenal vs Brentford, Premier League 2022-23 Free Live Streaming Online: How To Watch EPL Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST?.

India 1st Innings:

Rohit Sharma b Cummins 120

Also Read | Tajinderpal Singh Toor Wins Shot Put Gold Medal at Asian Indoor Athletics Championships 2023.

KL Rahul c&b Murphy 20

Ravichandran Ashwin lbw b Murphy 23

Cheteshwar Pujara c Boland b Murphy 7

Virat Kohli c Carey b Murphy 12

Suryakumar Yadav b Lyon 8

Ravindra Jadeja b Murphy 70

185

9

0

37.83

Srikar Bharat lbw b Murphy 8

Axar Patel b Cummins 84

Mohammed Shami c Carey b Murphy 37

Mohammed Siraj not out 1

Extras: (B-6, LB-1, NB-3) 10

Total: (All out in 139.3 overs)

Fall of wickets: 1-76, 2-118, 3-135, 4-151, 5-168, 6-229, 7-240, 8-328, 9-380, 10-400

Bowling: Pat Cummins 20.3-3-78-2, Scott Boland 17-4-34-0, Nathan Lyon 49-13-126-1, Todd Murphy 47-12-124-7, Marnus Labuschagne 5-0-24-0, Matt Renshaw 1-0-7-0.

Australia 2nd Innings:

Usman Khawaja c Kohli b Ashwin 5

David Warner lbw b Ashwin 10

Marnus Labuschagne lbw b Jadeja 17

Steven Smith not out 25

Matt Renshaw lbw b Ashwin 2

Peter Handscomb lbw b Ashwin 6

Alex Carey lbw b Ashwin 10

Pat Cummins c Bharat b Jadeja 1

Todd Murphy c Sharma b Patel 2

Nathan Lyon b Mohammed Shami 8

Scott Boland lbw b Mohammed Shami 0

Extras: (LB-1, NB-4) 5

Total: (All out in 32.3 overs) 91

Fall of wickets: 1-7, 2-26, 3-34, 4-42, 5-52, 6-64, 7-67, 8-75, 9-88, 10-91

Bowling: Mohammed Shami 4.3-1-13-2, Ravichandran Ashwin 12-3-37-5, Mohammed Siraj 1-1-0-0, Ravindra Jadeja 12-3-34-2, Axar Patel 3-0-6-1.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)