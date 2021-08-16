London, Aug 16 (PTI) Scoreboard at lunch on the fifth day of the second Test between India and England here on Monday.

India 1st innings: 364 all out

England 1st innings: 391 all out

India 2nd Innings

K L Rahul c Jos Buttler b Mark Wood 5

Rohit Sharma c Moeen b Mark Wood 21

Cheteshwar Pujara c Joe Root b Mark Wood 45

Virat Kohli c Jos Buttler b Sam Curran 20

Ajinkya Rahane c Jos Buttler b Moeen Ali 61

Rishabh Pant c Jos Buttler b Robinson 22

Ravindra Jadeja b Moeen

3

Ishant Sharma lbw b Robinson

16

Mohammed Shami batting 52

Jasprit Bumrah batting 30

Extras: (B-2, LB-8, NB-1) 11

Total: 286/8 in 108 overs

Fall of wickets: 18-1, 27-2, 55-3, 155-4, 167-5, 175-6, 194-7, 209-8.

Bowling: James Anderson 25-6-49-0, Ollie Robinson 16-6-41-2, Mark Wood 18-4-51-3, Sam Curran 18-3-42-1, Moeen Ali 26-1-84-2, Joe Root 5-0-9-0. PTI

