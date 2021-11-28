Kanpur, Nov 28 (PTI) Scoreboard at tea on the fourth day of the opening Test between India and New Zealand here on Sunday.

India 1st Innings: 345

New Zealand 1st Innings: 296

India 2nd Innings: (Overnight 14-1 in 5 overs)

Mayank Agarwal

c Latham b Southee

17

Shubman Gill

b Jamieson

1

Cheteshwar Pujara

c Tom Blundell b Jamieson 22

Ajinkya Rahane

lbw b Ajaz Patel

4

Shreyas Iyer

c Tom Blundell b Southee 65

Ravindra Jadeja

lbw b Southee

0

Ravichandran Ashwin c Tom Blundell b Southee 32

Wriddhiman Saha batting 22

Extras: (B-3, LB-1)

4

Total: 167/ 7 in 60.2 overs

Fall of wickets: 2-1, 32-2, 41-3, 51-4, 51-5, 103/6 167/7

Bowling: Tim Southee 15.2-2-48-3, Kyle Jamieson 13-6-26-3, Ajaz Patel 15-3-49-1, achin Ravindra 9-3-17-0, William Somerville 8-1-23-0. PTI

