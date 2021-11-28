Kanpur, Nov 28 (PTI) Scoreboard at tea on the fourth day of the opening Test between India and New Zealand here on Sunday.
India 1st Innings: 345
New Zealand 1st Innings: 296
India 2nd Innings: (Overnight 14-1 in 5 overs)
Mayank Agarwal
c Latham b Southee
17
Shubman Gill
b Jamieson
1
Cheteshwar Pujara
c Tom Blundell b Jamieson 22
Ajinkya Rahane
lbw b Ajaz Patel
4
Shreyas Iyer
c Tom Blundell b Southee 65
Ravindra Jadeja
lbw b Southee
0
Ravichandran Ashwin c Tom Blundell b Southee 32
Wriddhiman Saha batting 22
Extras: (B-3, LB-1)
4
Total: 167/ 7 in 60.2 overs
Fall of wickets: 2-1, 32-2, 41-3, 51-4, 51-5, 103/6 167/7
Bowling: Tim Southee 15.2-2-48-3, Kyle Jamieson 13-6-26-3, Ajaz Patel 15-3-49-1, achin Ravindra 9-3-17-0, William Somerville 8-1-23-0. PTI
