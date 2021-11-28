Bengaluru FC will be looking to return to winning ways when they take on Kerala Blasters in the Indian Super League. BFC were beaten comfortably by Odisha FC in their previous games which brough to fore some of the issues plaguing the team last season. Midfield in particular looked bereft of ideas going forward and left spaces for the opposition to counter. Manager Marco Pezzaiuoli though has blamed the goals shipped in to individual errors and is confident of an improved showing this evening. Opponents Kerala Blasters are without a win in their opening two games although the defence improved considerably against North East United FC in comparison to their horror showing in the opener. Indian Super League Points Table 2021-22 Updated.

The form of Sunil Chhetri is bothering Bengaluru at the moment with the Indian skipper missing a penalty against Odisha. He is still developing his combinational play with Prince Ibara and it will take some time before we get to see the positive outcomes. Alan Costa was on the scoresheet against Odisha but looked shaky in defence. He will need to improve considerably and as will have to goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu who committed a howler to gift Odisha a goal.

Sahal Abdul Samad was wasteful in front of goal for Kerala Blasters in the last game and Nishu Kumar will be pushing for a place in the starting eleven. Ayush Adhikari and Jeakson Singh in midfield don’t venture forward much but can be effective in shielding the back four. Albino Gomes in goal should expect a busy day at work with Bengaluru potent in attack. ISL 2021-22 Full Schedule For Free PDF Download Online.

When is Bengaluru FC vs Kerala Blasters, ISL 2021–22, Football Match Schedule (Date, Time and Venue Details)

Bengaluru FC vs Kerala Blasters, match in ISL 2021-22 will be played at the GMC Athletic Stadium. The match will take place on November 28, 2021 (Sunday) and it is scheduled to begin at 07:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

How to Watch Live Telecast of Bengaluru FC vs Kerala Blasters, ISL 2021–22 Football Match?

Fans in India can catch the live-action of the Bengaluru FC vs Kerala Blasters, ISL 2021–22 match on Star Sports channels as Star Network is the official broadcaster of the Indian Super League. Fans need to tune into Star Sports 2, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 2 HD channels to live telecast the match in English. Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD channels will be providing live-action with Hindi commentary.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of Bengaluru FC vs Kerala Blasters, ISL 2021–22 Football Match?

Fans can also watch Bengaluru FC vs Kerala Blasters match online. Since Star Sports network is the official broadcaster of ISL 2021-22, Disney+Hotstar will be live streaming the SCEB vs ATKMB clash online for fans. JIO and Airtel subscribers can also follow the match on JIO TV and XStream. Kerala Blasters can expect an open game against Bengaluru FC and if they bury their chances, they can take a point from the game.

