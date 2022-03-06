Mohali, Mar 6 (PTI) Scoreboard on the third day of the opening Test between India and Sri Lanka here on Sunday.
India 1st innings 574/8 declared
Sri Lanka 1st innings (overnight 108/4)
Dimuth Karunaratne lbw b Ravindra Jadeja 28
Lahiru Thirimannelbw b Ashwin17
Pathum Nissanka not out 61
Angelo Mathews lbw b Bumrah 22
Dhananjaya de Silvalbw b Ashwin 1
Charith Asalanka lbw b Bumrah 29
Niroshan Dickwella c Shreyas Iyer b Ravindra Jadeja 2
Suranga Lakmal c Ashwin b Ravindra Jadeja 0
Lasith Embuldeniya c Mayank Agarwal b Shami 0
Vishwa Fernando c Rohit b Ravindra Jadeja 0
Lahiru Kumara b Ravindra Jadeja 0
Extras: 14 (lb-6, nb-8) 14
Total: 174 all out in 65 overs
Fall of wickets: 48-1, 59-2, 96-3, 103-4, 161-5, 164-6, 164-7, 173-8, 174-9
Bowling: Mohammed Shami 12-5-27-1, Jasprit Bumrah 14-3-36-2, Ravichandran Ashwin 20-8-49-2, Jayant Yadav 6-2-15-0, Ravindra Jadeja 13-4-41-5.
